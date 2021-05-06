

Speakers demand pandemic-focused budget in FY22

They also emphasised strengthening the ongoing vaccination programme, carrying on necessary tax reforms as well as reducing the corporate tax rates, ensuring proper budget implementation and quality spending of development projects, addressing the livelihood issues in the context of pandemic, prioritising the CMSMEs and bringing the education sector under the purview of the stimulus packages.

The recommendations came up with at a webinar on 'Macroeconomy: Expectations from National Budget 2021-22' jointly organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF). The Economic Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman agreed with the suggestions to enhance budgetary allocation on the health sector and thus strengthen the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Stressing the need for carrying out necessary reforms in the financial sector and in the revenue sector, he said reforms in the capital market and bond market is also necessary to attract the large scale investors.

Mashiur noted that if the lion's share of the deficit financing could be made available from the foreign sources then its impact on the domestic sector would not be that much.

He also stressed the need for boosting confidence among the businesses and investors, attracting more FDI, ensuring skills development and sound basic education up to the secondary level. Distinguished Fellow of CPD Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman emphasised on generating more employments, giving relief to the import substitute industries through taxation, revisiting the import regulations, enhancing quality expenditure, and ensuring necessary reforms.

He was also critical about the scope for whitening black money in the budget saying it is an injustice to the honest taxpayers.

Executive Director of PRI Dr Ahsan H Mansur proposed allocating Tk 15,000 crore for vaccination in the next budget and that fund should be made available from day one.

For the new poor being created from the impacts of the pandemic, he said only cash support is not enough for them, rather some permanent measures should be awarded.

The renowned economist also suggested addressing the livelihood issues due to the pandemic, prioritising the SMEs in the stimulus packages, focusing more on expenditure and said the budget deficit could be stretched from 7 to 8 percent.

Former adviser to the caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, MCCI President Barrister Nihad Kabir, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, BUILD Chairman Abul Kasem Khan, FICCI President Rupali Haque Chowdhury, SANEM Executive Director Dr Selim Raihan, Former AmCham AKM Aftabul Islam, PEB Chairman Dr M Masrur Reaz, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru,BIDS enior Research Fellow BIDS Dr Nazneen Ahmed, journalist Alo Shawkat Hossain Masum, ICAB Vice Presidents Sidhartha Barua, Md Abdul Kader Joaddar and Council Member Mohammad Forkan Uddin spoke at the webinar.







