Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Wednesday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 53.35 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 5,588.83. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 13.39 points to finish at 2,132.11 and 0.69 point closing at 1,249.93.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 13,985.11 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 13,561 million.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 359 issues traded, 204 closed green, 101 in the red and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, NFML, Robi and Pioneer Insurance.

Metro Spinning was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Dhaka Insurance was the worst loser, losing 7.90 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 153.88 points to settle at 16,145.14 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 93.20 points to close at 9,738.33.

Of the issues traded, 159 advanced, 84 declined and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 1.89 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 43.96 crore. -BSS















