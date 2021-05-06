Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Wednesday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 53.35 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 5,588.83. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 13.39 points to finish at 2,132.11 and 0.69 point closing at 1,249.93.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 13,985.11 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 13,561 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 359 issues traded, 204 closed green, 101 in the red and 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, NFML, Robi and Pioneer Insurance.
Metro Spinning was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Dhaka Insurance was the worst loser, losing 7.90 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 153.88 points to settle at 16,145.14 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 93.20 points to close at 9,738.33.
Of the issues traded, 159 advanced, 84 declined and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 1.89 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 43.96 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya refugee camp gets lighting solutions from UAE
Beximco LPG launches home delivery service
StanChart executes its first ESG-linked derivative
CSBIB holds webinar on Cash Waqf, Sadaqa-e-Jariah
‘US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up’
Consumers prefer emerging payment methods: Survey
Speakers demand pandemic-focused budget in FY22
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft