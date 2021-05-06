Video
Indian firm bids lowest $407.79  a tonne in BD rice tender

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry in its rice import tender that closed Sunday received the lowest bid of $407.79 a tonne CIF (including Cost, Insurance and Freight).
The tender was issued to import 50,000 tonnes of rice. Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, food officials said.
Three trading houses submitted and the lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading company PK Agrilink of West Bengal, India.
Trading house ECT was said to have offered $409.65 a tonne CIF liner out and AVI Trade offered $436.41 a tonne CIF liner out. Liner out prices include ship unloading costs.
The non-basmati parboiled rice sought in the tender can come from worldwide origins and shipment to two ports in Bangladesh is required 40 days after contract award.


