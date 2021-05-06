

FDI fell by 10.8pc to $2.5b last year

In the previous 2019 the FDI in Bangladesh was $2.87 billion, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank.

Foreign investment in 2020 was poor owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the overall private investment was not good also, Zahid Hossain a former economist of the World Bank Dhaka office said.

"It would not be realistic to expect good investment in the country this year as the second wave of the pandemic has already hit the country's businesses and economy," he added.

The economist said that the foreign investors would not be confident about investing if Bangladesh fails to manage the ongoing coronavirus situation properly or vaccinate 100 per cent of its people.

"The investment structure and existing rules and regulations should also be simplified at this moment so that foreign investors do not lose their confidence in the upcoming days," Zahid said.

According to the central bank data, equity investment rose 4.8 per cent to $842.29 million, while reinvestment increased by 6.73 per cent to $1,566.12 million last year.

However, intra-company loans fell 74.26 per cent to $155.17 million, the Bangladesh Bank data said.

During the October to December quarter of last year, the country received $827.86 million in FDI, which was 14.97 per cent higher than the same quarter of the previous year.







