Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FDI fell by 10.8pc to $2.5b last year

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

FDI fell by 10.8pc to $2.5b last year

FDI fell by 10.8pc to $2.5b last year

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh fell by 10.8 per cent to $2.56 billion last year owing to the stagnant economy created by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
In the previous 2019 the FDI in Bangladesh was $2.87 billion, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank.
Foreign investment in 2020 was poor  owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the overall private investment was not good also, Zahid Hossain a former economist of the World Bank Dhaka office said.
"It would not be realistic to expect good investment in the country this year as the second wave of the pandemic has already hit the country's businesses and economy," he added.
The economist said that the foreign investors would not be confident about investing if Bangladesh fails to manage the ongoing coronavirus situation properly or vaccinate 100 per cent of its people.
"The investment structure and existing rules and regulations should also be simplified at this moment so that foreign investors do not lose their confidence in the upcoming days," Zahid said.
According to the central bank data, equity investment rose 4.8 per cent  to $842.29 million, while reinvestment increased by 6.73 per cent to $1,566.12 million last year.
However, intra-company loans fell 74.26 per cent to $155.17 million, the Bangladesh Bank data said.
During the October to December quarter of last year, the country received $827.86 million in FDI, which was 14.97 per cent higher than the same quarter of the previous year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya refugee camp gets lighting solutions from UAE
Beximco LPG launches home delivery service
StanChart executes its first ESG-linked derivative
CSBIB holds webinar on Cash Waqf, Sadaqa-e-Jariah
‘US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up’
Consumers prefer emerging payment methods: Survey
Speakers demand pandemic-focused budget in FY22
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft