Modi voices concern over post-poll violence

New Delhi, May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called up the Governor of West Bengal and voiced concern over the post-poll violence in the state that has claimed

the lives of 14 persons.

The West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar said, "PM Modi called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation. I share grave concerns, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order.''

Earlier in the day, the Governor directed the state Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the Kolkata Commissioner to restore peace end "senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy.

He discussed with them the situation following the incidents that took place a day after the ruling TMC returned to power with an overwhelming majority crushing the BJP.

BJP National President J P Nadda is on a two day visit to West Bengal. He will visit families of BJP workers who have been affected by the violence.

Violence erupted in several parts of West Bengal -- Cooch Behar and Nandigram -- on Monday, a day after the assembly elections result in the state was declared. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left alliance have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the post poll violence. The BJP, which had hoped to overthrow the TMC, has blamed TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of "sponsoring" the attacks. It has also decided to hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the post-poll violence in the state. This is the day Mamata Banerjee has chosen for her oath taking ceremony.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

The TMC, in a counter attack blamed the BJP for the violence in the state, saying the saffron party workers are vandalizing the homes of TMC leaders.

"Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police," she said.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has also appealed to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to take suo motu action directing the administration to stop the wave of political recriminations in West Bengal following the Assembly polls.

Addressing a virtual press conference today, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged, "Bengal is burning because of state-sponsored violence. Such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history." He said one should be gracious after winning polls while terming the violence in Bengal as painful and saddening. "Mamata Ji you have won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?" Patra asked.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognizance of several Twitter posts on alleged beating of women in Nandigram after elections. The Commission has sought a time bound investigation in the matter. In a statement issued today, the NCW said that its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to take immediate action and arrest the accused persons immediately. A team headed by its Chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit Bengal for further inquiry into the matter .

On Tuesday, film actress Kangana Ranaut known to defend the BJP, paid a price for speaking up as Twitter suspended her account.

She made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the Assembly Election results were announced recently.

Kangana had demanded President rule in West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election in the state and the BJP lost the battle.

In her tweet, she wrote, " BJP won Assam and Puducherry. No violence reported. TMC won West Bengal. Hundreds of murders and #Bengalisburning But Modi is Fascist and Mamata is a secular leader. Enough is enough #PresidentRuleinBengal."

Her tweet sparked outrage and social media users united to call on Twitter to take strong action.

Twitter's spokesperson has now shared a statement that says, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."







