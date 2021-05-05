Fist-fight breaks out over selection of SCBA President at SC bar

A fist fight broke out in a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Supreme Court Bar Association over the selection of the candidate for The President post that remained vacant for a month following the death

of Abdul Matin Khasru on April 14 from Covid-19 infection.

However, in the meeting, pro-Awami League lawyers have declared that AM Amin Uddin will perform as the next president of the SCBA.

But pro-BNP lawyers refused to accept the announcement made by the pro-Awami League lawyers and postponed the SGM.

AM Amin Uddin, the outgoing president of the SCBA for 2020-2021, transferred his charge on April 12 last month, serving now as the Attorney General of the State.

A press release issued by Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Secretary of the SCBA, said the SGM had been postponed due to the commotion.

The meeting was held at the SCBA auditorium on Tuesday noon. At the beginning of the meeting, Barrister Kajal announced that he would conduct the meeting according to the SCBA. After his announcement, pro-AL Vice President Muhammad Shafiq Ullah announced that he would preside over the meeting.

At that time, Kajal said no resolution was passed for him to preside over the SGM because there is another Senior Vice President Md Jalal Uddin.

Then Shafiq Ullah said, "I am the President of today's meeting. I am announcing from this meeting that AM Amin Uddin will be the next President of the SCBA. Pro-AL lawyers warmly received his announcement and they supported it verbally.

Then the pro-BNP lawyers continued to oppose it and kept shouting, saying, "We want elections, not verbal votes." At one stage, electricity and microphone in the auditorium were disconnected.

Then the Secretary Barrister Kajal announced the postponement of the meeting due to a lack of environment to hold the SGM. After the meeting was called off, AL backed members of the SCBA executive committee led by Vice-President Shafiq Ullah passed a resolution declaring AM Amin Uddin the President.

Abdul Matin Khasru was elected president of SCBA for 2021-2022 in an election held on March 10 and 11 but could not take over the charge due to his Covid-19 infection.









