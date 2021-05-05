Khaleda’s treatment abroad matter of court: Minister

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday claimed that neither BNP nor her family members had submitted any prayer to the government for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

"It's a matter of court whether she will be allowed to travel abroad to take treatment. She was sick. She needed facilities for better treatment," said the minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allowed her release as per the section 401(2) of the penal code for better treatment. If she wants to take advance treatment

abroad, she will have to go to the court for its permission, he said.

The minister said this while replying to a query of journalists at an Iftar distribution programme among poor people at East Rajabazar in Dhaka organised by Sher-E-Banglanagar Awami League.

He said Khaleda is receiving better treatment in private hospitals after being infected with coronavirus. Expert physicians of the country are giving her treatment.

The government has allowed her to take treatment by releasing her from jail on several conditions. But, if she wants to go abroad, she must need to go to the court.

Neither BNP nor her family members have placed any prayer to the Home Ministry for her treatment abroad, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the party leaders to stand by the side of people during the pandemic.

She hasn't forgotten the people of the country when the country is experiencing tremendous progress under the PM's leadership.





