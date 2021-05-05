Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda’s treatment abroad matter of court: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday claimed that neither BNP nor her family members had submitted any prayer to the government for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
"It's a matter of court whether she will be allowed to travel abroad to take treatment. She was sick. She needed facilities for better treatment," said the minister.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allowed her release as per the section 401(2) of the penal code for better treatment. If she wants to take advance treatment
abroad, she will have to go to the court for its permission, he said.
The minister said this while replying to a query of journalists at an Iftar distribution programme among poor people at East Rajabazar in Dhaka organised by Sher-E-Banglanagar Awami League.
He said Khaleda is receiving better treatment in private hospitals after being infected with coronavirus. Expert physicians of the country are giving her treatment.
The government has allowed her to take treatment by releasing her from jail on several conditions. But, if she wants to go abroad, she must need to go to the court.
Neither BNP nor her family members have placed any prayer to the Home Ministry for her treatment abroad, he added.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the party leaders to stand by the side of people during the pandemic.
She hasn't forgotten the people of the country when the country is experiencing tremendous progress under the PM's leadership.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 killed in WB post-poll violence
Modi voices concern over post-poll violence
India may see 1.02m Covid deaths by Aug 1: US-based body
Fist-fight breaks out over selection of SCBA President at SC bar
Khaleda’s treatment abroad matter of court: Minister
C-19 claims 61 lives, infects 1,914 in a day
Accord with India now ineffective: Minister
All must stay in work stations during Eid holidays: Govt


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Rickshawpuller tortured in Dhaka; accused held
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft