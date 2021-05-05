C-19 claims 61 lives, infects 1,914 in a day



People receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University vaccination centre in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,705 and death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

At least 1,914 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 7,65,596, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.71 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.82 per cent.

A total of 21,984 samples were tested at 420 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,870 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,95,032 and the recovery rate at 90.78 per cent.

Among the 61 deceased, 36 were men and 25 women while one was between 11-20 years old, three within 31-40, two between 41-50, 11 within 51-60 and 44 were above 60 years old, the release said.

Among the deceased, 36 were men, and 25 were women. Of them, 59 died at hospitals while two died at home. Twenty-eight of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 18 in Chattogram, seven in Rajshahi, two each Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur, and one each was in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,512 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,193 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,228,000 lives and infected as many as 154,233,000 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 131,676,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







