Accord with India now ineffective: Minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday said the agreement with India to import Covid-19 vaccine from Seram Institute of India (SII) has become ineffective in a sense.

The minister said he did not expect India would export vaccine while neglecting its own citizens even though they were contractually bound by

the law.

Planning Minister MA Mannan made the remarks following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on vaccination and agreement with India, MM Mannan said the agreement with India on vaccination has been broken.

The situation in India is dire now. Regarding vaccines and oxygen stocks, the minister said vaccines would be available from several countries.

At present there is no problem of oxygen in the country. We have confidence there will be no crisis.

On the allocation and expenditure in the health sector, he said, there is adequate allocation in the health sector.











