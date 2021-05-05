All must stay in work stations during Eid holidays: Govt

The officials and employees of various government, semi-government and, autonomous authorities and private entities must stay in the work stations during the upcoming Eid-Ul Fitr holidays, to be started from May 12 this year.

At the same time, the employees and workers of different industries and factories also mandatorily stay in their work stations during their three days Eid holiday even after getting holiday from their respective

authorities. No one will be allowed to leave their stations during the holidays.

The government has already given such instructions to the authorities concerned following the decision of the Cabinet taken on Monday (May 3) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Following the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid 19 and an inter-ministerial meeting held on Sunday (May 2) with Health Minister Zahid Maleque in the chair, the Cabinet on Monday gave its approval of the proposal.

Regarding the government decision, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Tuesday told reporters that nobody will be allowed to leave their stations during the Eid holidays. Everyone will have to stay in the work stations during the period in case of emergency.

At the same time, it will also help the authorities contain spread of the virus during Eid holiday mad rush seen in the country regularly. The mad rush may create massacre in the government initiatives to tackle the deadly virus.

He also informed that no one of the authorities will be allowed to announce holidays for more than three days.

The Holy Eid-Ul Fitr would be celebrated in the country on May 13 or 14, subject to moon-sighting.












