Spurt in C-19 cases for disregarding health rules: DGHS

At the beginning of April, the infection rate of Covid-19 in the country exceeded 20 per cent. Although it has reduced later, a new Indian variant has recently been discussed across the country. In some parts of India including Maharashtra, variants known as Double Mutant (B1617), Triple Mutant (B.1.617 + S: V382L) and B.1.618 (Bengal Variant) are also discussed in the country. Starting from the Health Minister himself, the officials of the DGHS have also expressed concern that these variants may actually increase the infection in the country. Communications with India have already been cut off.

Since the first week of March of this year, the detection rate of Covid-19 has been increasing in the country. Top officials of the Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have commented that the infection is increasing in the country due to non-compliance with health rules and different variants of Covid-19. Different types of Covid-19 variants have already been found in the country such as UK variant, South African variant and Brazilian variant and Nigerian variant.

However, experts said in India itself detailed research has not yet been done on how harmful their newly found variants are. And so the World Health Organization (WHO) is still monitoring these variants. Since Bangladesh has already different types of Covid-19 variants. So, there is no substitute for compliance with hygiene to control the rate of infections.

Experts said caution is needed to prevent different types of variants of the deadly virus. But in the same way, it is normal for the virus to change in a new way during the pandemic. And so it is more important to adhere to the hygiene rules and wear face mask than to panic about the variant at this time. So that people cannot be easily infected in any way. At the same time people have to get vaccinated. So that even if a person is infected with Covid-19 his risk of death is reduced. At the same time the severity of the infection also decreases due to vaccination.

Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS and a public health expert, said, "Whatever the variant, the mask must be worn. There is no alternative. Wearing a face mask will make people less likely to be infected by the virus. And so not only against the variant, it can be said that you have to wear a mask to fight against the whole virus. At the same time the vaccine must be taken, because if someone gets infected, the vaccine will reduce their risks."

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, an epidemiologist and adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Everyone has to wear a mask to protect themselves from the virus in the country. At the same time the habit of hand washing should be continued. What is the benefit if someone worries about the variant without using the mask? So people have to follow the hygiene rules and wear a mask and must be vaccinated at the same time. The vaccine will reduce the risk."

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee of Covid-19, said, "Whatever the variant, we have to insist on wearing a mask to get complete protection from Covid-19. We must obey the health rules. If the habit of wearing a mask is stopped, it will increase the risk of infection. Everyone should be vaccinated at the same time. There is no alternative. "

"After getting vaccinated, there is no chance of relying on hygiene alone. Masks should also be worn and the habit of hand washing should also be maintained. If people do not do these things, they will be at risk if they feel safe with the vaccine," he added.



