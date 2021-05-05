Mohra Water Treatment Plant Phase-2 awaits ministry’s approval

CHATTOGRAM May 4: The Mohra Water Treatment Plant Phase-2 of Chattogram WASA awaits approval of the Planning Ministry.

The LGRD Ministry has sent the project to the Planning Ministry for its approval in April this year.

CWASA sources said after approval by the ministry, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) will be sent to ECNEC for final approval.

Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA, told the Daily Observer that "Mohra Water treatment Plant Phase-2"has been taken up by Chattogram WASA in 2019 to produce 140 million litres water daily at a cost of Tk 3,400 crore. All the products of 140 million litres of water of the project will be supplied to the industrial units set up in Bangabandhu Industrial city at Mirsarai upazila, 70 km off the city, he said.

The project phase-2 will be set up at the site of the existing Mohra Water Treatment Plant set up in 1988. Water from the Halda River will be treated in the project.

In this connection, CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) in 2019 as a consultant of the project.

The IWM conducted the feasibility study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

The 184-page feasibility study report has been submitted to the Department of Environment (DOE) of Chattogram for approval and the DPP has been submitted to the Planning Ministry for approval.

The DOE directed the CWASA management to procure NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the stakeholders of the Halda River including, National River Protection Commission, Fisheries Department and the Halda Protection Committee.

The Halda Protection Committee has already raised an objection against wa-ter procuring from the Halda River. The committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda will damage the bio-diversity of the river.

CWASA MD said, "We shall go for implementation of the project after Planning Ministry's approval."

He said the implementation of the project is vital for the Bangabandhu Industrial city in Mirsarai upazila. The Industrial city is now in dire need of water.

Mohra first pahse was established in 1988 with the production capacity of 140 million litres of water daily that is feeding the port city, Chattogram.







