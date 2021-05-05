Video
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said his party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is in stable condition.
Fakhrul on Tuesday said this while addressing a virtual meeting on the occasion of the 42nd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Shramik Dal and May Day.
He said we all are very anxious after hearing the news of Khaleda's sickness.
"You all are heard that, the party chairperson was shifted to CCU after she felt breathing problem yesterday. She is now in CCU and is being given oxygen
support. Now she is in stable condition," Mirza Fakhrul said.
BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan and Goyessor Chandra Roy addressed among others in the meeting.
Nazrul Islam Manju, Publicity and Publication Secretary of Shramik Dal, conducted the meeting.
"She's is still in the CCU, and she's being given oxygen. Her condition is now stable," Fakhrul said.
Fakhrul said doctors are hopeful that Khaleda will recover soon.  He urged all to pray for her speedy recovery.
Khaleda, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on April 24, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27 for a thorough health checkup.
On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and her report was positive.    -Agencies


