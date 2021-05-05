AL leader Happy stands beside poor in city

When most people including political leaders are refrained of visiting outside to avert Coronavirus infection during the ongoing pandemic, responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina some ruling party leaders have started standing beside the people in different places across the country.

Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League, has also been trying to stand beside the distressed people of his area, which is now guardian-less in absence of local parliament member Aslamul Haque, who departed recently with a severe heart attack.

Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) former central leader Kazi Happy, who is very much popular among the local people and party leaders, has been trying to do something for the people from his own fund.