After the burial of loved ones, speedboat crash survivor is alone with grief

Market in Paltan shut down for 4 hours for health rules

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League, distributing food among poor amid lockdown in the capital. photo: observer

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 100

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]