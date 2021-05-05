Market in Paltan shut down for 4 hours for health rules

China Town shopping mall in Dhaka's Paltan area was shut down for around four hours after its authorities failed to follow health safety rules on Tuesday morning.

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, an association of shop owners, shut down the market around 9:30am after its leaders found violation of health rules there.

"Many shopkeepers were seen without masks; shopkeepers and customers were seen using both gates for exit and entry, and maintaining no physical distancing. Because of this, we shut down the market," Helal Uddin, president of the association, said.

He said, "We have adopted zero tolerance in this regard. There is no chance to operate any mall without maintaining health rules. We will continue our drives." -Agencies







