Digital literacy for children

Dear Sir



The anxious guardians have allowed their children to join online classes using smart gadgets and multimedia devices in a bid to keep ongoing distance learning continued. As children are getting more access to this window of both online and offline opportunities, they might be engulfed with some ultimate threats.



In this connection, we should foster sound and safe screen habits for our kids through a cooperative and collaborative approach. We have to decide first whether our children are ready for a personal device or not and the contents which our children are interested in must be age-appropriate. We should secure online privacy and safety and talk to our kids about what they are seeing considering their teen's maturity. We should settle daily and weekly screen time for them. We must encourage all to have basic digital literacy.



Very often children are bound to make mistakes. Therefore, we need to make sure that they are closer during screen time so that we can mentor them, supervise activities and help them to determine what is appropriate. No matter how smart or mature we feel our children are, we must monitor their social media behaviors and educate them not to send or share anything online which they should not want the entire world to see.



Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi