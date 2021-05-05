Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Digital literacy for children

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir

The anxious guardians have allowed their children to join online classes using smart gadgets and multimedia devices in a bid to keep ongoing distance learning continued. As children are getting more access to this window of both online and offline opportunities, they might be engulfed with some ultimate threats.

In this connection, we should foster sound and safe screen habits for our kids through a cooperative and collaborative approach. We have to decide first whether our children are ready for a personal device or not and the contents which our children are interested in must be age-appropriate. We should secure online privacy and safety and talk to our kids about what they are seeing considering their teen's maturity. We should settle daily and weekly screen time for them. We must encourage all to have basic digital literacy.

Very often children are bound to make mistakes. Therefore, we need to make sure that they are closer during screen time so that we can mentor them, supervise activities and help them to determine what is appropriate. No matter how smart or mature we feel our children are, we must monitor their social media behaviors and educate them not to send or share anything online which they should not want the entire world to see.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital literacy for children
India needs Modi to work with his rivals
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Ocean pollution is taking terrible forms
West Bengal election and our reaction
Bangladesh turns desperate for Covid vaccine
Help the drought hit farmers
‘Getting tough on China’ more rhetoric than reality


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Rickshawpuller tortured in Dhaka; accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft