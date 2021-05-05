Video
OPPO presents trove of Eid gifts and offers

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Global Smart device brand OPPO broke a bucket list of cheery news for smartphone enthusiasts as lucky lottery and gifts featured by the company are set to lure customers into rushing towards the market ahead of the country's biggest religious festival Eid-ul-Fitr.
Lucky draw winners under the Eid Dhamaka Offer, setting out with a gamut of prizes on April 29, will get their hands on a Gixxer Motorbike, cashback up to Tk 10,000, or data bundle. A F19 Pro buyer, if his luck able to hit the bull's eye, may even be endowed with another set of the same model for free, says a press release.
Any OPPO handset buyer can check out his/her fortune through the lucky draw by following this link www.oppoluckycampaign.com, filling up a form, and clicking the 'check your luck' option.
Apart from the lucky draw, A15 and A15s buyers will be gifted a pair of Limited Wired Headphone, A53 customers will be entitled to a T-Shirt celebrating the country's 50th years of independence, and F17, F17 Pro, F19 Pro, and Reno5 purchasers will be given an OPPO travel backpack. Even the dealers will not miss out on the share of their prizes for the extra mile they go. Every wired headphone is provided with an OPPO Limited Gift sticker. The outlets wore a festive look with banners and cutouts displaying the offers in the front. To know more about Eid Dhamaka Offer visit @OPPOBangladesh Facebook page and official website.



