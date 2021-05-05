Video
Walton launches new smartphone with big discount

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has announced the launching of its new smartphone 'Primo N5' in the tech market. The mid range device comes with attractive features like large display, powerful battery, RAM-ROM and triple back camera. Customers are given BDT 2,000 discount on pre-book of the phone.
The regular price of the phone is BDT 12,499, says a press release.
Tt would cost BDT 10,499 only for pre-bookers who can place the order from Walton's online shop E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com), Walton plaza or any Walton Mobile brand and retail outlet across the country.
The attractively designed phone is coming with four gorgeous colours, namely scarlet red, black pearl, space blue and teal green. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch 20.9 ratio V-Drop display with 1600 by 720 pixels HD Plus screen resolution.
The capacitive touch screen smartphone with IPS Incell technology also has dust and scratch resistant 2.5D curved glass. As a result, customers will have a unique experience using different applications and watching videos, playing games, reading books or browsing the internet.
The phone runs on Android 11 operating system which will ensure higher speed and performance. It uses a 2.0 GHz 12nm Helio G25 SoC octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and Power VR GE8320 graphics. The internal memory of the phone is 64 GB that can be expandable up to 256 GB via micro SD card.
The device comes with f/2.0 aperture AI triple camera with PDAF technology and LED flash. Its 13-megapixel main camera with Sony sensor and 5P lens will ensure sharp and colorful photos. The smartphone has another 5MP wide angle camera and 2MP depth sensing senor.
The device sports another f/2.2 aperture 13MP selfie camera with PDAF technology and 5P lens. It has many interesting features including AI scene recognition, normal mode, beauty, face cute, Bokeh, PRO mode (exposure, white balance, ISO), GIF, panorama, filter mode, slow motion, time lapse, watermark etc.


