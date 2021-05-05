Vivo to double its service centre numbers





Global smartphone maker vivo is set to double the number of service centres in the country owing to growing demands from customers in Bangladesh.

The brand will add an additional 20 service centres, reaching the total number of service centres in the country to a total 40, says a press release.

The use and demands for smartphones have increased in the country and responding to the higher demands for service, vivo has announced its plans to ramp up the number of its service centre facilities.

The multinational company is also looking to launch a country-wide 24/7-operational courier management service. This service will ensure that vivo smartphones and accessories can reach the remote areas of the country.

To ensure uninterrupted service during the strict lockdown vivo brand stores have been turned into temporary pick up points. Customers can drop their devices off to this stores and get them back from there after servicing, saving the customers the trouble of finding a service centre in the midst of lockdown.

Currently, customers can get service within an hour from the existing service centres. vivo also offers free smartphone servicing and cleaning, zero labour cost repair on every Thursday in the 3rd week of every month, as part of its 'vivo service day' initiative.













