USAID proves C-19 case management training for DNCC hospital



A trainer addressing trainees at DNCC Hospital, Mohakhali recently.

This project is implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh along with its implementing partners, says a press release.

The initial training began on April 14th and continued till April 29th. About 140 doctors and nurses of the hospital received the training in four batches. The director of the Hospital, Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the training sessions.

This hospital has just opened its gate recently to expand treatment capacity mitigating increased patient load at hospitals during the recent surge of cases in the ongoing pandemic.

The two-day long courses were conducted for each batch by two sets of facilitators from Bangladesh Lung Foundation in collaboration with Director- Communicable Disease Control (CDC), Directorate General of Health Services.

It included an overview of the disease and the pandemic, personal protection and infection prevention practices, home management and hospital-based management of COVID-19 cases, use of chest radiology and imaging for diagnosis, and management of co-morbidities and post-COVID-19 complications.

The project will continue the training sessions over the next few weeks to cover all 400 doctors and nurses of this hospital in six more batches starting from May 4th.

As part of its continuous support to Bangladesh government in its COVID-19 pandemic response, USAID, through its MaMoni MNCSP: Emergency Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, is supporting multiple capacity building initiatives to enhance the knowledge and clinical skills of Bangladeshi doctors and other frontline workers in both public and private health facilities.

The project supports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to strengthen its capacity in facility readiness, and staff skills to effectively manage the COVID-19 patients. The project also supports rural community-based interventions including interventions to support COVID-19 vaccination nation-wide.





