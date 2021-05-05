Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK, India announce $1.4 billion investment boost

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS

May 4: Britain and India announced 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of private-sector investment and committed to seek a free trade deal ahead of a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
The meeting replaces an in-person visit Johnson had planned to make last month to deepen cooperation as Britain seeks new trading partners after leaving the European Union. That visit was cancelled due to surging COVID-19 cases in India.
"Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer," Johnson said in a statement.
The British government set out 533 million pounds of Indian investment into Britain, including 240 million by the Serum Institute for its vaccines and sales business, and 446 million pounds of export deals for British businesses.
Some of the investments listed had already been made public.
British estimates combined with data from the firms involved, showed the deals would create more than 6,500 jobs in Britain.
The two countries will also finalise an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' that will lift export barriers on goods ranging from British apples to medical devices, and took steps to open up India's legal services sector to UK firms.
The partnership deal is seen as a step towards a full free-trade agreement that Britain hopes will by 2030 double bilateral trade from its current level of around 23 billion pounds per year.    
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OPPO presents trove of Eid gifts and offers
Budget carrier flydubai posts big 2020 loss
Walton launches new smartphone with big discount
Vivo to double its service centre numbers
Paper pulp made from jute plant may save huge forex: Experts
USAID proves C-19 case management training for DNCC hospital
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Saudi Aramco Q1 profits jump 30pc on oil market recovery


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Rickshawpuller tortured in Dhaka; accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft