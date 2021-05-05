Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen to shake up US bank regulator with new appointment

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

May 4: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to make her mark by naming a new supervisor for a major U.S. banking regulator that Democrats say was too friendly to large banks under the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Yellen is expected to name Michael Hsu as the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which regulates the country's large banks. Hsu is currently associate director of the Fed's bank supervision and regulation division, which shares responsibility for monitoring the nation's largest banks.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.
The move will allow the Biden administration to overhaul the leadership of the agency, which Democrats say has not done enough to protect consumers.
Hsu will replace Blake Paulson, the current acting head and a long-time OCC official who rose to the acting role under the Trump administration.
The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While top posts at places like the Securities and Exchange Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have permanent leadership or nominees in waiting from President Joe Biden, the OCC has gone without leadership picked by the new administration.
Democrats have fought over the best leader for the agency, which they believe could play a key role in addressing wealth inequality and racial injustice problems.
Michael Barr, a University of Michigan Law School professor and former Treasury official under President Barack Obama was under consideration for the post, as was Mehrsa Baradaran, law professor at the University of California's Irvine School of Law.
Democrats and the Biden administration have yet to coalesce around a single candidate, though, and a slim majority in the U.S. Senate means every Democrat would likely need to back a particular nominee for them to be confirmed.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OPPO presents trove of Eid gifts and offers
Budget carrier flydubai posts big 2020 loss
Walton launches new smartphone with big discount
Vivo to double its service centre numbers
Paper pulp made from jute plant may save huge forex: Experts
USAID proves C-19 case management training for DNCC hospital
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Saudi Aramco Q1 profits jump 30pc on oil market recovery


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Rickshawpuller tortured in Dhaka; accused held
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft