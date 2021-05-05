Video
Segmental girder erection on Padma Bridge Rail Project complete

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Project Director of China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Wang Kun along with officials inspect progress of works on Padma Bridge Rail Link Project at the bridge site on Tuesday.

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Project Director of China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Wang Kun along with officials inspect progress of works on Padma Bridge Rail Link Project at the bridge site on Tuesday.

Segmental girder erection works of Viaduct-2 of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) have been completed 51 days ahead of the schedule with the placement of the last span of box girder on piers M01 and PN1 on Tuesday.
Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Engr. D.N Mazumber, Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Railway and Project Director of PBRLP Engr. Golam Fakhruddin A. Chowdhury, the Chief Coordinator Officer (CCO) of the international consultant consortium Major General Zahid, together with the Project Director of China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Wang Kun, witnessed the steady placement of the last span.
Viaduct-2 of PBRLP, with a total length of 2589.2m, is a simply-supported segmental box girder viaduct with 65 spans, 4 spans�34m and 61 spans�38m.
There are a total of 776 segments. Based on nearly 20 years of bridge construction experience of CREC in Bangladesh, and according to the special environmental and geological conditions of Bangladesh, the designers of China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group CO. LTD (CREEC) and the technical experts of China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (MBEC) have adhered to technical innovation and resolved issues of bored pile construction by adopting bentonite slurry and polymer slurry to stabilize boreholes in thick super-silty fine-sand strata, overcoming the difficulties of pile design and construction.
Three large-scale modernized box girder precast yards have been established. The whole erection process adopts concrete box girder prefabrication and assembly, which ensures the firm structure and aesthetics of the segments, laying a solid foundation for rapid construction.
Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan said on the occasion, "The works of station building at Mawa, Bhanga, Shibchar and Janjira are progressing. Out of these, Bhanga will be a junction station and connect 4 destinations through this rail line.
"We will turn it into an iconic station by making some changes in the existing plan. I also want to thank our construction partner CREC as they are completing the works with utmost cordiality. We are satisfied with their progress despite the pandemic and today I am handing over an appreciation letter from Railway Ministry."








