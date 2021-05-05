Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ctg Customs asked to settle 30,000 short shipment issues

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken a move to resolve the problem related to 30,000 unsettled export consignments with short shipment to facilitate exporters getting cash incentives and other services from Bangladesh Bank (BB).
A short shipment is when cargo is listed on a shipping list but not included in a shipment, or not received by the recipient. Notably, when the quantity received is less than the quantity listed.
Exporters are facing problems in availing cash incentives against short shipment under which the actual volume of exports is less than that of the declared export products for shipment.
Customs officials said that the revenue board had recently asked the Customs House, Chattogram (CHC) to settle the consignments problems with short shipment under the Asycuda World system as soon as possible.
The problem was created as the information of short shipment was not inserted in the Asycuda World system of the NBR due to lack of options despite interconnectivity between the Bangladesh Bank's online EXP system and the Asycuda World System.
In many cases, the volume of export may be less than declared in EXP system. But the system cannot amend the data due to lack of options.
Bangladesh Bank while cross checking export proceeds realisation found gap in data between declared and actual export.
Officials said that exporters had long been requesting the NBR to resolve the issue to help them in getting different services, including cash incentives, from the central bank.
Exporters are facing problems in claiming cash incentives as the central bank asks them to submit documents of short shipment through online to claim cash incentives.
Online EXP system of the BB and the Asycuda World system of the NBR has interconnectivity to crosscheck export and import data for preventing money laundering, duty evasion and other irregularities.
The CHC in a recent meeting with exporters and other stakeholders decided to upload all the required documents related to short shipment in the Asycuda World System upon submission of a number of documents by the exporters to solve the problem.
The number of short shipment started to grow after the BB introduced online EXP system in July 2019 to facilitate exporters to submit export form online.
Customs officials said that the CHC decided to upload the short shipment documents in the Asycuda World System after scrutinising the authenticity of required documents such as customs certified invoice, short shipment certificate, bill of entry of lien bank, bill of export, proceed realisation certificate or certification of lien bank on support of the PRC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OPPO presents trove of Eid gifts and offers
Budget carrier flydubai posts big 2020 loss
Walton launches new smartphone with big discount
Vivo to double its service centre numbers
Paper pulp made from jute plant may save huge forex: Experts
USAID proves C-19 case management training for DNCC hospital
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Saudi Aramco Q1 profits jump 30pc on oil market recovery


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Rickshawpuller tortured in Dhaka; accused held
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft