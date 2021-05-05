Ctg Customs asked to settle 30,000 short shipment issues

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has taken a move to resolve the problem related to 30,000 unsettled export consignments with short shipment to facilitate exporters getting cash incentives and other services from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

A short shipment is when cargo is listed on a shipping list but not included in a shipment, or not received by the recipient. Notably, when the quantity received is less than the quantity listed.

Exporters are facing problems in availing cash incentives against short shipment under which the actual volume of exports is less than that of the declared export products for shipment.

Customs officials said that the revenue board had recently asked the Customs House, Chattogram (CHC) to settle the consignments problems with short shipment under the Asycuda World system as soon as possible.

The problem was created as the information of short shipment was not inserted in the Asycuda World system of the NBR due to lack of options despite interconnectivity between the Bangladesh Bank's online EXP system and the Asycuda World System.

In many cases, the volume of export may be less than declared in EXP system. But the system cannot amend the data due to lack of options.

Bangladesh Bank while cross checking export proceeds realisation found gap in data between declared and actual export.

Officials said that exporters had long been requesting the NBR to resolve the issue to help them in getting different services, including cash incentives, from the central bank.

Exporters are facing problems in claiming cash incentives as the central bank asks them to submit documents of short shipment through online to claim cash incentives.

Online EXP system of the BB and the Asycuda World system of the NBR has interconnectivity to crosscheck export and import data for preventing money laundering, duty evasion and other irregularities.

The CHC in a recent meeting with exporters and other stakeholders decided to upload all the required documents related to short shipment in the Asycuda World System upon submission of a number of documents by the exporters to solve the problem.

The number of short shipment started to grow after the BB introduced online EXP system in July 2019 to facilitate exporters to submit export form online.

Customs officials said that the CHC decided to upload the short shipment documents in the Asycuda World System after scrutinising the authenticity of required documents such as customs certified invoice, short shipment certificate, bill of entry of lien bank, bill of export, proceed realisation certificate or certification of lien bank on support of the PRC.



