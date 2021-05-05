Stocks rebound on bargain hunting

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday following two-day sliding streak as bargain hunters took floor pushing up indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the main price index of the DSE rose 24 points to 5,535 points. Two other indices also rose as the DSE-30 index went up by 2 points to 2,118 points and the DSE's Shariah index rose 1 point to 1,249 points at the close of the trading.

At the end of the day's trading, shares of the 141 companies rose while shares of 147 companies decline with 68 have remained unchanged on the DSE, where the volume of transactions also increased.

The volume of transactions on the DSE has also increased. Tk13.56 billion have been traded in the market during the day. The previous day's transaction was Tk11.60 billion as a result, the transaction has increased by Tk 1.96 billion.

At the end of the day, 43 out of 50 listed insurance companies have entered the price increase list. On the contrary, the price of 4 has come down. Even on the DSE, the insurance companies have occupied 7 of the 10 companies with the highest price increase.

In addition to dominating the list of price increases, the insurance sector has also dominated the top list of transactions. Insurance companies have occupied 11 of the top 20 listed companies on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The CASPI index of the CSE increased by 37 points with the market turnover was Tk362 million. Of the 261 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 112 companies rose. On the other hand, prices of 107 declined and 42 items remained unchanged.



