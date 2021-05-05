New ADP for FY22 may be placed before NEC this month

The government is going to take 10 new development projects for Chittagong Hill Tracts in the upcoming budget. The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts has sent the list of proposals to the Planning Commission for inclusion of them in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2021-22.

Moreover allocations have been sought for 19 ongoing projects. These proposals were sent to the commission at the beginning of April.

According to sources, the Planning Commission's programming committee has already decided to include the projects. The new ADP may be presented at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) this month.

These project are- Irrigation Drainage Construction Project for Agricultural Development in Rangamati Hill District; It is targeted to be implemented between 2021 and 2024.

Besides, the time for rural road development project under Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board in Rangamati Hill District has been extended till 2021-2024. The construction period of rural infrastructure in Rangamati Hill District has been fixed till 2024.

Construction of master drainage for water disposal in Bandarban Municipality and Lama Municipality of Bandarban Hill District will be refixed for 2023. Besides, development of various rural roads by the Board in Bandarban Hill District has been fixed till 2023.

For the socio-economic development of the backward people of Chittagong Hill Tracts, construction of bridges / culverts with connecting road from Upazila Sadar to remote areas of Khagrachhari district has been extended till 2025.

The duration of construction of road from Laxichhari Upazila Sadar to Barmachhari Bazar of Khagrachhari district has been fixed up till 2025.

Climate Resilient Goods Watershed Management in the Chittagong Hill Tracks Project revised till this year. Duration for Enhancing Rural Livelihoods and Agriculture Productivity through Nutrition Sensitive Agro-Technologies to Meet the Impact of Covid-19 in Chittagong Hilltracks has been extended till 2022.

Besides, a project to strengthen sugarcane crop cultivation has taken in the CHT. The duration of the project is till 2024.

Sources said that in the ADP for next fiscal 2022 allocation has been proposed in favor of 19 ongoing development projects. These projects are: Mixed fruit cultivation projects in remote hilly areas; Rural road infrastructure construction project in different upazilas of Bandarban Pabatya district; Rural infrastructure development in Bandarban Hill District; Construction of rural road infrastructure to build communication network of Upazila Sadar with remote villages of different upazilas in Khagrachhari Hill District; Trending Inclusive Development in CHT Project; Providing sustainable social services in the CHT area; Construction of rural road from Roangchhari Upazila Sadar to Ruma Upazila of Bandarban Hill District; High value spice cultivation project in remote areas of Chittagong Hill Tracts; Construction of Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council Complex; Construction of two bridges over Sangu river and one over Sonakhali canal in Bandarban Hill District; Construction of master drain for the development of drainage system of Khagrachhari district headquarters and removal of water blockage; Increase cotton cultivation in Chittagong Hill Tracts and alleviate poverty of farmers; Power supply through installation of solar panels in remote areas of Chittagong Hill Tracts (Phase II); Safe water supply and development in all upazilas including Rangamati municipality; Construction of irrigation drains in different upazilas of Bandarban Hill District; Construction of irrigation drains in different upazilas of Khagrachhari district of Chittagong Hill Tracts; Supply of potable drinking water through GFS and dip tube well in rocky areas in different upazilas of Bandarban district.

Apart from this, poverty alleviation project through cultivation of coffee and cashew nuts in Chittagong Hill Tracts and water supply and sanitation management projects in and around the markets of Khagrachhari district are underway.







