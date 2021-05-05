Video
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021
Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Meherpur and Noakhali.
MEHERPUR: An elderly man and his wife were killed as a microbus carrying them turned turtle on the road in Mujibnagar on Tuesday.
Five other people were also injured in the accident that happened at 8am near Amjhupi Graveyard.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 65, and his wife Sara Khatun, 60. Injured microbus driver said the vehicle overturned as he lost control over the steering in the area.
The couple met the tragic end of their lives while returning home from a hospital in Rajshahi after receiving chemotherapy as Abdus Sattar had a cancer disease.
NOAKHALI: Three people including one businessman were killed and one was injured in separate road accidents in Begumganj and Senbag upazilas of the district on Tuesday morning and Monday night.
Deceased Shahin, 35, was the son of Abdur Rob of Ashthodrone of Senbag Pourasabha, Abdullah Al Mamun Akash, 17, son of Abdul Malek of Eklashpur Union of Begumganj Upazila, and Noor Nabi, 16, son of Abdur Rahim of the same union.
According to locals, businessman Shahin went out of his house by motor cycle in the morning to go to Sebarhat Bazar. He reached Gopalpur Pump area along the Feni-Noakhali Regional Highway at 9am. At that time, a speedy pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit his bike; Shahin died on the spot.    
On the other hand, Akash, Noor Nabi and Ala Uddin were bringing sand by van for house contraction on Monday night. At around 12:30am, a pickup van coming from Chaomohani hit their van at Eklashpur area along the Chaurasta-Maizdi road; they were injured critically.



