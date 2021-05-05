Video
Home Countryside

Passengers pay extra fare at Banglabazar Ghat

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent 

Banglabazar Ghat in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur. photo: observer

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, May 4: Passengers of Banglabazar-Shimulia water route in Shibchar Upazila of the district are paying extra fare to non-public transports to reach their destination.
The extra fare is being realised by microbus, easy bike, motor cycle, and other light transports.
According to field sources, passengers are not facing much problem in crossing the Padma River. There are adequate number of ferries for  lifting and dropping.
The alternative passenger transports are charging the increased fare for suspension of public transport services. In some cases, passengers are paying fare two to three times higher at Banglabazar Ghat, passengers sources said.
Banglabazar-Shimulia route is the unique waterway for communication with Dhaka. The usual number of ferry has been increased to 14 since Sunday from previous 7/8.  As a result, public suffering has declined a bit. But passengers have to suffer for the high fare charged by the non-public transports on both ghats of the route.
Sources at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) office in Banglabazar Ferry Ghat said, from Sunday morning, Dhaka-bound and southern region-bound passengers' gathering has increased.  
A total of 14 ferries including four Roo Roo, five Dump, three K-type, two medium ferries have been plying; due to suspension of launch and speedboat, passengers are using these ferries.
For available ferry services, passengers can cross the river without  hassle, he added.
But a good number of commodity-laden trucks are waiting on both ends for crossing, he mentioned.
Passengers from Dhaka are suffering at Banglabazar Ghat; they reach their destination by counting double-triple fares of other transports, he maintained.
Assistant Manager of the BIWTA in Banglabazar Ferry Ghat Samsul Abedin said, there is not much pressure at the Ghat; a total of 14 ferries are running; despite passengers' pressure, there is no suffering for getting ferried.
But some commodity-loaded trucks are waiting, which will be ferried at night, he said.


