Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:23 AM
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two minor boys and a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Bogura and Rajshahi, on Sunday and Monday.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday at around 5 pm.
Deceased Sajedul Islam Ayan, 2, was the son of Saiful Islam, Senbag Upazila Juba League leader and ex-assistant general secretary of that upazila Chhatra League.
The incident took place in Zamanir Natun Bari under Ward No.-9 of Nabipur Union.
Locals said, Ayan fell into a pond while playing on its bank and dived down. He went to the pond bank without knowledge of his family. Later, his family members searched for him and found him floating on the pond water. They took him to a local hospital where on-duty physician declared him dead.
BOGURA: A four-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Suraia Akter was the daughter of Firoz Ali, a resident of Agapara Village in the upazila.
Locals said she went to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Pathan Village where Suraia drowned in a pond in the afternoon.
Local UP Chairman Abdul Matin confirmed the matter.
RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sagar Kazi, 10, son of Raich Kazi, a resident of Pananagar Village in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at Pananagar Government Primary School.
Local sources said Sagar fell in a pond while catching fish along with his sister in Pananagar Purbapara area at around 12:30pm.
Later, locals rescued him and took him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


