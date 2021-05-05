Six murdered in six districts

Six people including a teenage girl and newlywed woman were murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Sirajganj, Netrakona, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla and Rajshahi, recently.

SIRAJGANJ: A 15-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Puja Sarkar was the daughter of Prabitra Sarkar, a resident of Sholakura Village in the upazila. She was a Class IX student.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said Puja Sarkar had an affair with her neighbour Sonjoy Sarkar, 18.

The victim's father recently decided to marry her off to elsewhere.

Sonjoy stabbed Puja indiscriminately out of anger in the house yard around 9:30 am, leaving her dead. The body was recovered and sent to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NETRAKONA: A farmer has been killed allegedly by his neighbour in Madan Upazila of the district over a trifling matter.

Deceased Abul Kashem, 65, was a resident of Barati Village under Nayekpur Union.

According to local sources, he had an altercation with his neighbour Abdul Latif on Sunday afternoon over a trifling matter.

At one stage, his rival group beat up him, leaving him severely injured.

He was admitted to Madan Upazila Health Complex where he died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man has been shot to death and two others injured by armed assailants in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedian, 38, son of late Nurunnabi of Afzaliapara Village under Mognama Union. Two others Ali Akbar, 38, and Rifa Akhter, 15, received injuries during the attack at Fultala Station at around 8:30pm.

Local sources said a group of locals led by Abu Syed and Nezam Uddin attacked on Joynal Abedin in front of one Ashu's shop. They first shot Joynal and then hacked him indiscriminately and left the place. During the attack, Ali Akbar and Rifa received injuries.

They all were rushed to the local health complex and then shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where Joynal died while undergoing treatment.

Local sources said Nezam Uddin and Joynal's younger brother Shahab Uddin had a conflict over a trifling matter few days back that might led the attack.

FENI: An elderly man was reportedly killed by his son in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Saidul Islam, 80, was a resident of Purba Debipur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Saidul and his son Saiful, 40, were locked into an altercation before Iftar.

At one point, Saiful beat his father with a bamboo stick, leaving him dead. Feni Model PS OC Md Nizam Uddin said the incident occurred over family issues.

CUMILLA: A man was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in the city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Bashar Sumon, a resident of Sadar Dakshin Upazila. He was human resource officer of Xing Sing Shoe BD Ltd in Cumilla EPZ.

Police sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Sumon in front of Rusa Supermarket in the afternoon and stabbed him indiscriminately while returning home from work, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Sumon was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A housewife was allegedly strangled within one and a half months of her marriage in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Sabina Khatun, 23, was the wife of Sohag Hossain, 18, a resident of Chanpara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sabina Yasmin got married with Sohag Hossain about one and a half months back. However, Sabina was found dead at her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bored several injury marks.













