Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:22 AM
Home Countryside

Newlywed woman ‘kills self’

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 4: A newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Rumi Khatun, 18, was the wife of Yasin Ali of Chandrakhana Colony Para under Sadar Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Ramjan Ali of Boyail Bheer Village under Bhangamor Union.  
Local sources said Rumi Khatun got married with Yasin Ali, a sanitary worker, four months back.
Fulbari Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Harun-ar-Rashid said Rumi Khatun hanged herself with scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning doubting that her husband has an extramarital affair.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rumi dead, the UP chairman added.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this                  connection.


