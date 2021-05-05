Transport workers at Tentulia pass days in hardship for lockdown



The photo shows buses remained idle at Tentulia during the lockdown. photo: observer

According to transport sources, there are 300 public transports in Tentulia with 700 workers; since the lockdown, they have been passing days in a sub-human condition.

Amid the corona pandemic and the lockdown, day-earning people in the upazila are passing days in a critical situation. It is the same scenario across Panchagarh District.

In this situation, distressed transport workers demanded humanitarian relief and rationing system to save their lives.

They urged transport owners, labourer organisations, businessmen, and industrialists to stand beside them.

Transport owners said, they are trying to assist them in various ways; but their assistance level is very nominal.

As the hardship is lingering, they called upon the government and rich people to come forward to help face the situation.

The transport workers are hiccupping to run their families; after finishing their savings, many are running families taking loans.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, several labourers said, wheels are not running to earn livelihood. "We are pathless how to pass coming days", they said.

One bus driver, requesting anonymity, said, "We are passing days in acute hardship due to lockdown. We are not salaried to get monthly payment. We are getting no assistance even."

Some members of the Bus-Minibus, Coach-Microbus Union said, "We have fallen in the hardship due to lingering lockdown. Our income comes from running wheels of transports. We are getting no support. There is none to see us."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohag Chandra Saha has given us assurance of support, they mentioned.

When asked, UNO said, "After being informed, I have asked them to give a list. I hope I can assist them officially."







