Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Transport workers at Tentulia pass days in hardship for lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

The photo shows buses remained idle at Tentulia during the lockdown. photo: observer

The photo shows buses remained idle at Tentulia during the lockdown. photo: observer

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, May 4: Transport workers in Tentulia Upazila of the district are passing days in severe hardship.
According to transport sources, there are 300 public transports in Tentulia with 700 workers; since the lockdown, they have been passing days in a sub-human condition.
Amid the corona pandemic and the lockdown, day-earning people in the upazila are passing days in a critical situation. It is the same scenario across Panchagarh District.
In this situation, distressed transport workers demanded humanitarian relief and rationing system to save their lives.
They urged transport owners, labourer organisations, businessmen, and industrialists to stand beside them.
Transport owners said, they are trying to assist them in various ways; but their assistance level is very nominal.
As the hardship is lingering, they called upon the government and rich people to come forward to help face the situation.
The transport workers are hiccupping to run their families; after finishing their savings, many are running families taking loans.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, several labourers said, wheels are not running to earn livelihood. "We are pathless how to pass coming days", they said.
One bus driver, requesting anonymity, said, "We are passing days in acute hardship due to lockdown. We are not salaried to get monthly payment. We are getting no assistance even."
Some members of the Bus-Minibus, Coach-Microbus Union said, "We have fallen in the hardship due to lingering lockdown. Our income comes from running wheels of transports. We are getting no support. There is none to see us."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohag Chandra Saha has given us assurance of support, they mentioned.
When asked, UNO said, "After being informed, I have asked them to give a list. I hope I can assist them officially."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five killed in road mishaps
Passengers pay extra fare at Banglabazar Ghat
Three minors drown in three districts
The newly joined MD of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd. Ratan Kumar Debnath
Six murdered in six districts
Newlywed woman ‘kills self’
Transport workers at Tentulia pass days in hardship for lockdown
Farmers’ selection through lottery on


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft