Kangana’s Twitter account permanently removed

NEW DELHI, May 4: Twitter has permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's account for "repeated violations" of rules, specifically its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policy after she posted a series of tweets in reaction to the recent West Bengal assembly election results.

Kangana posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal assembly polls and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for "President's Rule" in the state, she also blamed Mamata for the violence.

In it, she asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata using his leadership style of the "early 2000s" - a likely reference to rioting on his watch, which left thousands of Muslims dead.

Ranaut's tweet immediately drew outraged reactions on the platform. Ranuat responded by accusing Twitter of racism. "Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do." "I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema saying," she added.

Ranaut is no stranger to controversy. An industry outsider, she initially won praise for raising the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. But she soon became a polarising figure both within the film industry and outside of it. She has often used public platforms like Twitter and Instagram to make unsubstantiated accusations or launch scathing attacks on colleagues and celebrities.

She called actress Sonam Kapoor a "mafia bimbo", Urmila Matondkar "a soft-porn star" and mocked Deepika Padukonne, who has spoken of her battle with depression. Her tweets have not just been controversial but also, at times, insensitive or just bewildering.

She tweeted lamenting about the oxygen that was being "forcefully drawn from the environment" as breathless Indians died due to a shortage of oxygen. She declared to the world in February that she displays a "range" that "no other actress on this globe has right now", adding her "raw talent" matched Meryl Streep and her skill at action was as good as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's.

But Modi and BJP have always escaped her criticism. Her critics have come to see her as sympathetic to the BJP's right-wing Hindu nationalistic ideology, which has only added to her polarising image. -BBC