Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

23 dead in Mexico rail disaster

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

MEXICO CITY, May 4: An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured as a train came plunging down, authorities said. Carriages were seen hanging from the overpass in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape.
Around 65 others received hospital treatment following the dramatic accident, one of the worst to strike the Mexico City metro since it was inaugurated in 1969. Anxious relatives gathered at the site awaiting news of those believed to have been aboard the train.
Dozens of emergency workers were seen trying to rescue victims from the carriages. The work had to be suspended because of fears the wreckage was too unstable, but it later resumed with the help of a crane. A car was trapped under the rubble, but a person inside managed to get out alive, she said.
The Mexico City subway has 12 lines and carries millions of passengers each day. Line 12, where the accident struck, was inaugurated in October 2012 by then mayor Marcelo Ebrard, who is now foreign minister.
Writing on Twitter, Ebrard offered his cooperation with the investigation to establish the causes and responsibility for what he called a "terrible tragedy."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kangana’s Twitter account permanently removed
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against a proposed
23 dead in Mexico rail disaster
Mamata preps to fight BJP in 2024 LS polls
Rahul calls for national lockdown as India cases top 20m, IPL suspended
Biden allows 62,500 refugees into US after criticism
Policy paralysed govt can’t secure victory over Covid: Rahul Gandhi
US seeks accountability for crimes against journalists


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft