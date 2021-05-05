Video
PSG sweat on Mbappe fitness

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS, MAY 4: Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Mbappe missed PSG's 2-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a calf problem but was included in the squad that travelled to Manchester.
"I think we need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start training individually and then we'll see if he can be with the team at the end," Pochettino told reporters at a press conference on Monday just before his side's last training session prior to the game.
"There is still one day and we have not yet decided if he can be available or not to play," added Pochettino.
Losing Mbappe would be a huge blow for the Parisians as they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at home against Pep Guardiola's side.
The France striker has starred for his club in this season's Champions League, scoring a hat-trick in their 4-1 win away in Barcelona in the last 16 and a double away to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.
He first caught the eye of fans beyond France by scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for Monaco in the Champions League last 16 in 2017, aged just 18. That was his first goal in the competition.
PSG will definitely be without midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye for Tuesday's game. He is suspended after being sent off late on in the first leg.    -AFP


