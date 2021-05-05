Video
Saif SC face MSC today

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Saif Sporting Club take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the big match of second round of Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
The Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club currently stands at fourth position in the points table with 23 points from 13 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited placed at sixth position in the points table with 22 points from 13 outings.
Earlier, Mohammedan SC beat Arambagh by 2-1 goals while Saif Sporting Club were forced Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society to play a goalless draw in both their respective opening second round matches.
On the second match of Wednesday, Arambagh Krira Sangha met Chittagong Abahani Limited that kicked off at 7 pm at the same venue. The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited started their second round of the league with not a comfortable position as they stand at seventh position with 19 points from 13 matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh, who already faced relegation, have one point from the same number of outings.    -BSS


