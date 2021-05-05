ECNEC approves 186 Sheikh Russel mini stadium construction projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday has approved Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium construction project at 186 upazilas across the country at a cost of Taka 1,650 crore, proposed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the 24th ECNEC meeting, held at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, through a video conference from Ganabhaban.

After the ECNEC meeting, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, said the ECNEC meeting has approved the Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium construction project at 186 upazilas across the country at a cost of Taka 1,650 crore proposed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYAS).

The State Minister said: "This is undoubtedly a big good news for the sports arena. I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our sports-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her continuous support in giving the right direction to our sports."

Russell also hoped to be able to start the construction of these stadiums in a very short time after the

formalities. -BSS







