SL picked two uncapped fast bowlers for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lankan selectors have picked two ODI uncapped fast bowlers-Shiran Fernando and Binura Fernando-for the forthcoming tour of Bangladesh, it is learnt here.

According to the sources close to the sports ministry, the approval is sought for the 18-players for this tour. Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs' on this trip.

Shiran Fernando, who turned 28 on Tuesday, plays for the Tamil Union Club. The right-arm medium pacer was recently tested Covid positive without experiencing the major symptoms is now quarantined in a city hotel. He is scheduled to be discharged from the hotel on 8th May.

The 26-year-old left-arm medium fast bowler Binura Fernando, who may be the tallest player (6"-6") in the current squad has represented the country in two T-20 internationals. He played for the Jaffna Stallions team in the last Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The selectors, on a trial basis, have picked Kusal Jenith Perera as a captain. Dasun Shanaka, too was in contention for the skipper's post, is in the squad, also learnt here.

According to the other sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, Hemantha Wickramratne may be sent as a selector on tour. Manuja Kariapperuma is set to be retained as a team manager.





