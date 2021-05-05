Video
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:21 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Championship League

Player registration to continue till May 25

Matches of 2nd leg rolling on May 31

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

The ongoing player transfer and registration for the second round of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) 2020-21 will continue till the 25th of May while the matches will start from the 31st of the month.
These decisions on the BCL were taken in the third emergency meeting of the sub-committee for BCL 2020-21 under the Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) through virtual platform on Tuesday. BFF senior vice-president and the chairperson of the PLMC committee led the committee in the meeting. Representatives of the participating clubs too attended the meeting.
The committee also decided that the matches will be played in a closed venue and no spectators would be allowed to the venue to avoid virus transmission.
Besides, two or three matches will be played a day to wrap up the event quickly. The committee thought that that way the rainy season could be avoided.
It was also decided that the officials, booters and others should go through virus test in each 21 days to confirm health security of all.
In the meantime, the top event of local football Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) had rolled a few days back after the PLMC committee decided on that.




