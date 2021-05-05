Dhaka Abahani beat Brothers Union 5-2 in BPL



A moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Brothers Union in the Bangladesh Premier League Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Tuesday.

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba, defender Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, midfielder Jewel Rana, Hatian forward Kervens Belfort and striker Rubel Miya scored one goal each to secure a big win for Abahani after leading the first half by 3-0 goals. Foreign recruit Magalan Ugochukwu Awala scored the consolation goal for Brothers Union Club.

Sunday opened an account scoring the first goal for Abahani in the 22nd minute while Nasir doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 40th minute of the match.

Jewel Rana further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 44th minute of the match.

After resumption, six times league champions Abahani Limited continued their onslaught as Belfort scored the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 62nd minute.

Brothers Union's foreign recruit Magalan Ugochukwu Awala however pulled one back scoring the first goal in the 77th minute while Rubel scored the fifth goal for Abahani Limited in the 79th minute of the match.

Magalan Ugochukwu Awala again reduced the margin scoring his second goal for Brothers Union Club in the 90+4th minute of the match from a penalty.

The day's win saw the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited improve their tally with 29 points from 14 matches while the all orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club remained at their previous collection of five points playing the same number of matches.

Abahani will play their next match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society while Brothers Union Club face Bashundhara Kings on Friday (May 7) at the same venue.

Wednesday's matches: Saif Sporting Club vs v Mohammedan Sporting Club ( 4 pm), Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Chittagong Abahani Limited at (7 pm) and Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (9 pm), all at BNS. -BSS







