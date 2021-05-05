Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pioneer of Bangladesh cricket K Z Islam dies

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Pioneer of Bangladesh cricket K Z Islam dies

Pioneer of Bangladesh cricket K Z Islam dies

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Kamal Ziaul Islam, popularly known as K Z Islam, who is considered as the person to spread the cricket to the grassroots level, died here on Monday. He was 86.
K Z Islam introduced Bangladesh's first school-cricket competition through which most of the cricketers, who later represented the national team, were produced.
K Z Islam, the former real estate magnet funded the tournament through his company Nirman International Ltd and gave the name of the tournament 'Nirman School Cricket Tournament.'
Some of the country's top-class cricketers like Habibul Bashar Sumon, Khaled Mahmud Sujon and Javed Omar Belim Gullu emerged from the tournament's first batch.
The tournament, which he was brainchild in 1982, played a key role in spreading the cricket to the grassroots level. In fact all the start cricketers of 1990s were a product of Nirman and in doing so, Islam established him as the pioneer of the country's cricket.
He also established the Nirman XI cricket team in the Dhaka league, which was promoted up to the List A Dhaka Premier League in the early 1990s. At one time, he hired Northamptonshire's Alan Fordham as player-coach of the Nirman side, and even arranged a private England tour for the team's young players.
Khaled Mahmud Sujon, former Bangladesh captain and currently a board director was the captain of Nirman XI in that England's tour. Players like Habibul Bashar Sumon, Javed Oman, Anisur Rahman, Halim Shah and many others were the part of that squad.
K Z Islam, served as the Board's President, then known as BCCB, from 30 January 1983 to 18 February 1987.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his tribute to K Z Islam.
"He was a pioneer and Bangladesh cricket will forever be grateful to him for his vision and belief. He patronised and encouraged age group cricket with the Nirman School tournament during a period when the game was far from being a professional sport," he said.
"Because of resourceful personalities like him so many budding players could dream of becoming cricketers and cricket reached every corner of the country. On behalf of the Board I extend deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of K Z Islam," he added.
As a mark of respect to the Late K Z Islam, the BCB flag will fly at half-mast on Tuesday.
After contributing and brought cricket to a certain height, he died after living much of the past two decades in relative obscurity.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU's clash with Liverpool called off by fan protests
Italy players given first Covid vaccine dose ahead of Euro 2020
PSG sweat on Mbappe fitness
IPL suspended over coronavirus
Saif SC face MSC today
ECNEC approves 186 Sheikh Russel mini stadium construction projects
SL picked two uncapped fast bowlers for Bangladesh tour
Player registration to continue till May 25


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft