Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers return to country after disappointing tour in Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh's cricket players look to a screen for a review decision during the first day of the second and final Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 29, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's cricket players look to a screen for a review decision during the first day of the second and final Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 29, 2021. photo: AFP

The Bangladesh national cricket team returned to the country on Tuesday after yet another disappointing foreign tour.
This time they lost a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka by 1-0. It might be an expected result given Bangladesh's history in longer version format and their recent form but this time they got a home-like condition in Sri Lanka. And also the expectation got higher when they drew the first Test by showing some good performance in batting.
But they couldn't show the same intensity in the second Test and lost this by 209 runs.
However all of the Bangladesh players and staff including the head coach Russell Domingo returned to the country through a chartered flight. They in fact left the country for Sri Lanka also through chartered flight.
Domingo was supposed to go to South Africa from Sri Lanka but due to strict quarantine issues, he opted out of that idea and returned to Bangladesh.
The players and the support staff however went straight to their home and they would have to stay home quarantine for 14 days but the BCB is trying to relax it, by talking to the health department since the players would have to join the practice session for the upcoming three-match ODI against Sri Lanka at home.
The practice had already started but the players who were part of the Test squad are scheduled to join the practice from May 7.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU's clash with Liverpool called off by fan protests
Italy players given first Covid vaccine dose ahead of Euro 2020
PSG sweat on Mbappe fitness
IPL suspended over coronavirus
Saif SC face MSC today
ECNEC approves 186 Sheikh Russel mini stadium construction projects
SL picked two uncapped fast bowlers for Bangladesh tour
Player registration to continue till May 25


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft