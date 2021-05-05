Tigers return to country after disappointing tour in Sri Lanka



Bangladesh's cricket players look to a screen for a review decision during the first day of the second and final Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 29, 2021. photo: AFP

This time they lost a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka by 1-0. It might be an expected result given Bangladesh's history in longer version format and their recent form but this time they got a home-like condition in Sri Lanka. And also the expectation got higher when they drew the first Test by showing some good performance in batting.

But they couldn't show the same intensity in the second Test and lost this by 209 runs.

However all of the Bangladesh players and staff including the head coach Russell Domingo returned to the country through a chartered flight. They in fact left the country for Sri Lanka also through chartered flight.

Domingo was supposed to go to South Africa from Sri Lanka but due to strict quarantine issues, he opted out of that idea and returned to Bangladesh.

The players and the support staff however went straight to their home and they would have to stay home quarantine for 14 days but the BCB is trying to relax it, by talking to the health department since the players would have to join the practice session for the upcoming three-match ODI against Sri Lanka at home.

The practice had already started but the players who were part of the Test squad are scheduled to join the practice from May 7. -BSS







