

Shakib, Mustafizur to return to country in special arrangements

They will come back to the country as early as possible as the IPL was postponed for indefinite time following the upsurge of Covid-19 count.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the foreign recruits of IPL will leave India for their respective countries by the arrangement of the IPL authority.

Bangladesh had temporarily closed the border with India due to the vehement surge of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country and also the flights with India remained suspended .

"We have been in constant touch with the IPL authority after the tournament was postponed. Since Shakib and Mustafizur are the foreign recruits, the IPL authority will make special arrangements to send them to Bangladesh," Chowdhury told the BSS on Tuesday.

"We believe the arrangement will be made soon and they will come back to the country as early as it is possible."

Both Shakib and Mustafizur are the part of the preliminary squad that was announced for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home later this month.

But as per the latest directive of the government, people coming from India, South Africa and some other countries would have to be in strict quarantine. Earlier in the same cases, the government's health department relaxed the quarantine issue for the players and foreign coaches.

But with the country countering a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the BCB is in a worried state. The BCB however had already sent a letter to the health department to know as to how they would deal with the matter of Shakib and Mustafizur.

"Government has given a strict directive for the people coming from India and South. They would have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. We are concerned whether the same rule will be applicable for Shakib and Mustafizur. To get a clear idea about their matter, we sent a letter to the health department, seeking their advice in this regard," Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed.

"We thought since they are in bio-bubble, they need to stay quarantine here in Bangladesh but it is now confirmed the bio-bubble of IPL is broken and therefore there was an increase of Covid-19 count there."

Meanwhile, the players of the national team landed the country after their tour in Sri Lanka. Nizamuddin said they would stay home quarantine for 14 days.

"But the BCB is talking to the health department to relax their quarantine issue since the Sri Lanka ODIs are approaching fast," he said. -BSS





