Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib, Mustafizur to return to country in special arrangements

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Shakib, Mustafizur to return to country in special arrangements

Shakib, Mustafizur to return to country in special arrangements

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for different franchisees will return to the country through special arrangement.
They will come back to the country as early as possible as the IPL was postponed for indefinite time following the upsurge of Covid-19 count.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the foreign recruits of IPL will leave India for their respective countries by the arrangement of the IPL authority.
Bangladesh had temporarily closed the border with India due to the vehement surge of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country and also the flights with India remained suspended .
"We have been in constant touch with the IPL authority after the tournament was postponed. Since Shakib and Mustafizur are the foreign recruits, the IPL authority will make special arrangements to send them to Bangladesh," Chowdhury told the BSS on Tuesday.
"We believe the arrangement will be made soon and they will come back to the country as early as it is possible."
Both Shakib and Mustafizur are the part of the preliminary squad that was announced for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home later this month.
But as per the latest directive of the government, people coming from India, South Africa and some other countries would have to be in strict quarantine. Earlier in the same cases, the government's health department relaxed the quarantine issue for the players and foreign coaches.
But with the country countering a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the BCB is in a worried state. The BCB however had already sent a letter to the health department to know as to how they would deal with the matter of Shakib and Mustafizur.
"Government has given a strict directive for the people coming from India and South. They would have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. We are concerned whether the same rule will be applicable for Shakib and Mustafizur. To get a clear idea about their matter, we sent a letter to the health department, seeking their advice in this regard," Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed.
"We thought since they are in bio-bubble, they need to stay quarantine here in Bangladesh but it is now confirmed the bio-bubble of IPL is broken and therefore there was an increase of Covid-19 count there."
Meanwhile, the players of the national team landed the country after their tour in Sri Lanka. Nizamuddin said they would stay home quarantine for 14 days.
"But the BCB is talking to the health department to relax their quarantine issue since the Sri Lanka ODIs are approaching fast," he said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ManU's clash with Liverpool called off by fan protests
Italy players given first Covid vaccine dose ahead of Euro 2020
PSG sweat on Mbappe fitness
IPL suspended over coronavirus
Saif SC face MSC today
ECNEC approves 186 Sheikh Russel mini stadium construction projects
SL picked two uncapped fast bowlers for Bangladesh tour
Player registration to continue till May 25


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft