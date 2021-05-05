|
Military Police distributes relief in city
|
The Military Police (MP) unit on Tuesday distributed relief among the workless, distressed and underprivileged people to survive the pandemic.
The relief was distributed under the management of PS section under AG department, reads an Inter Service public relations (ISPR) press release.
MP unit members distributed relief in Dhaka Cantonment's nearby areas- Banani, Cantonment Rail gate and Bhasantek.
They ensured relief to a hundred people in the areas mentioned. -UNB