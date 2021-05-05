Military Police distributes relief in city



The Military Police unit on Tuesday distributing relief materials among the jobless, distressed and underprivileged people to survive the pandemic in Dhaka Cantonment's nearby areas of Banani, Cantonment Rail Gate and Bhasantek on Tuesday. photo : ISPR

The relief was distributed under the management of PS section under AG department, reads an Inter Service public relations (ISPR) press release.

MP unit members distributed relief in Dhaka Cantonment's nearby areas- Banani, Cantonment Rail gate and Bhasantek.

