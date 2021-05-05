Mamunul placed on 5-day remand in two other cases

Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam, has been placed on a five-day remand in two separate cases filed with of Paltan Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the order on Tuesday, said General Register Officer (GRO) Motaleb Hossain.

Police produced Mamunul before the court in the two cases filed over violence in Dhaka centring the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26.

On April 26, another Dhaka court placed the controversial Hefajat leader on a seven-day remand in Shapla Chattar mayhem case in the capital eight years ago.

According to the statements of the cases Hefazat men while protesting Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit after Juma prayers at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque on March 26 launched an attack on the devotees with local and foreign firearms, including knives, axes, swords, hammers and sticks. They also set fire to two motorcycles, blocked the roads, and looted shops around the mosque.



