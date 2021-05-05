Sundarban fire ‘under control’

BAGERHAT, May 4, The fire, which had raged through Daser Bharani under Sharankhola Range of the Sundarban East Forest Division for nearly 24 hours since Monday morning, was finally brought under control on Tuesday, Divisional forest officer (DFO) Mohammad Belayet Hossain said, "The fire is now under control. The extent of losses caused by the fire is negligible."

Meanwhile, the Forest Department formed a three-member committee headed by Mohammad Joynal, chief conservator of forest of the Sharankhola Range, to probe the fire incident.







