Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pandemic-focused budget stressed

Published : Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday stressed the need for framing a pandemic-focused budget for the next fiscal year putting the highest priority on the health sector to mitigate health related risks.
They also focused on sound macroeconomic management, widening social safety nets, raising the tax-GDP ratio and generating more employments.
The speakers emphasized strengthening the ongoing vaccination programme, necessary tax reforms as well as reducing corporate tax rates, ensuring proper budget implementation and quality spending of development projects.
They put importance on the livelihood issues too in the context of pandemic, prioritizing the CMSMEs and bringing the education sector under the purview of the stimulus packages.
The country's leading economists, professionals, business leaders, and civil society representatives gave such recommendations at a webinar on 'Macro-economy: Expectations from National Budget 2021-22' held on Tuesday.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly organized the webinar.
Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman spoke at the webinar as the Chief Guest.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, former adviser to the caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, Chairman of Trustee Board of BUILD Abul Kasem Khan and Executive Director of PRI Dr Ahsan H Mansur spoke at the webinar.
Among others, FICCI President Rupali Haque Chowdhury, former President of AmCham AKM Aftabul Islam, distinguished fellow of CPD Prof Mustafizur Rahman, senior research fellow of BIDS Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Chairman of PEB Dr M Masrur Reaz, Executive Director of SANEM Dr Selim Raihan, Chief News Editor of the Daily Prothom Alo Shawkat Hossain Masum, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, ICAB Vice Presidents Sidhartha Barua, Md Abdul Kader Joaddar and council member of ICAB Mohammad Forkan Uddin addressed the webinar.
ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru chaired the webinar while its past president Md Humayun Kabir moderated the webinar.
CEO of ICAB Shubhashish Bose gave an introduction of the topic. ERF President Sharmin Rinvy made the opening remarks while its General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the vote of thanks.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Military Police distributes relief in city
Mamunul placed on 5-day remand in two other cases
Sundarban fire ‘under control’
Shoppers crowd Bashundhara City shopping complex in the capital
Bill, Melinda Gates divorce with $124b at stake
BD doctor made WHO representative to Maldives
Pandemic-focused budget stressed
Antimicrobial resistance can even threaten food security: PM


Latest News
Global shortage of 900,000 midwives threatens women's lives: Report
Brazilian teenager kills 3 kids, teachers in daycare center
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested SARS-Cov2 positive
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Govt will decide whether Khaleda would be sent abroad: AG
Journalists including critics of govt. get assistance: Hasan
Four killed in lightning strikes in Bhola
Deepika Padukone tests positive for Covid-19
Mamata to take oath as CM on Wednesday
Most Read News
Dr Ekram Hossain passes away   
Hefazat leader Mamunul on 5-day fresh remand
Obituary
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Praveen Jayawickrama seeks mother's blessings
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 yrs of marriage
61 more die of Covid-19, 1,914 infected
TMC victory: Implications on Indian politics
Bangladesh hopeful of getting vaccine from China before Eid
Social security of workers needs futuristic and permanent plans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft