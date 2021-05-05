Pandemic-focused budget stressed

Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday stressed the need for framing a pandemic-focused budget for the next fiscal year putting the highest priority on the health sector to mitigate health related risks.

They also focused on sound macroeconomic management, widening social safety nets, raising the tax-GDP ratio and generating more employments.

The speakers emphasized strengthening the ongoing vaccination programme, necessary tax reforms as well as reducing corporate tax rates, ensuring proper budget implementation and quality spending of development projects.

They put importance on the livelihood issues too in the context of pandemic, prioritizing the CMSMEs and bringing the education sector under the purview of the stimulus packages.

The country's leading economists, professionals, business leaders, and civil society representatives gave such recommendations at a webinar on 'Macro-economy: Expectations from National Budget 2021-22' held on Tuesday.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly organized the webinar.

Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman spoke at the webinar as the Chief Guest.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, former adviser to the caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury, Chairman of Trustee Board of BUILD Abul Kasem Khan and Executive Director of PRI Dr Ahsan H Mansur spoke at the webinar.

Among others, FICCI President Rupali Haque Chowdhury, former President of AmCham AKM Aftabul Islam, distinguished fellow of CPD Prof Mustafizur Rahman, senior research fellow of BIDS Dr Nazneen Ahmed, Chairman of PEB Dr M Masrur Reaz, Executive Director of SANEM Dr Selim Raihan, Chief News Editor of the Daily Prothom Alo Shawkat Hossain Masum, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, ICAB Vice Presidents Sidhartha Barua, Md Abdul Kader Joaddar and council member of ICAB Mohammad Forkan Uddin addressed the webinar.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru chaired the webinar while its past president Md Humayun Kabir moderated the webinar.

CEO of ICAB Shubhashish Bose gave an introduction of the topic. ERF President Sharmin Rinvy made the opening remarks while its General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the vote of thanks.





