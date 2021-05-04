Video
Mamata takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, May 3:  India's exceptionally simple and super popular firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee is all set to take oath on May 5 as the West Bengal Chief Minister for a third term.
A day later, all council of ministers will be sworn in by pro tem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee. Later, Biman Banerjee will hold the post of the Speaker.
Mamata Banerjee who campaigned with a plastered leg from a wheel chair after being injured in Nandigram, is being hailed as the Tigress of West Bengal for halting the Modi led BJP's saffron march to her fiercely protected Sonar Bangla citadel. She says that people centric governance is top on her mind.
She snubbed a question today related to a PM emerging from Bengal, saying, "Why are you asking this question? Prime Minister, Chief Minister does not matter. What matters are the people. Covid management remains my priority."
The All India      Trinamool Congress Chief, Mamata said that she would meet Bengal Governor Jagdish Dhankar this evening and it is after this meeting that her party will take a decision on oath-taking and Cabinet formation.
Although Mamata had initially reacted with mixed feelings while conceding defeat to her aide turned BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari from the hot seat of Nandigram, she demanded a forensic examination into the Nandigram vote counting.
Mamata lost to Suvendu by 1,956 votes- a result no right thinking person in India is able to accept, leave alone digest.
Mamata who had talked of the horrors of the Election Commision Sunday, said that the election body was working at the behest of India's ruling party, the BJP.  Mamata
asked as to why the poll panel did not give permission for a recounting of votes in Nandigram.
She claimed that the Returning Officer of Nandigram had said that an order on re- counting of votes could have meant endangering his life.
Appealing once again to her supporters and loyalists to maintain peace following accusations of violence by the BJP, she said that it was the BJP that had been harassing her and her party even after the results had been declared.
She said that this was the first time that the Prime Minister did not call her on winning the Bengal Assembly polls.
The Trinamool Congress victory has been extraordinary and Mamata said Sunday that the landslide victory of the party had exceeded her expectations as it got 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office. The Mamata Banerjee-led party's main rival, the BJP, which had been shouting from the rooftops that it would get more than 200 seats, got a humiliating 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each. The Trinamool had clinched 211 seats in 2016.
Hailing Mamata Banerjee's victory, noted Delhi based writer and journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta said, "The way I see it is that Mamata Banerjee's political opponents whether it was Left ten years ago or BJP now underestimate her popularity with the women of India. She is arguably the tallest woman political leader in this part of the world without any male mentor. She has risen from the ranks on her own strength. The second point I want to make is that she has also shown that she has the determination and that she is a smart and astute street fighter. It should be a lesson to them (the big political party) that money is not enough to win an election."
Elections were held in 292 of the 294- member assembly. Polling was countermanded in two constituencies Jangipur and Samsergan after candidates fell victim to the raging Covid -19 pandemic.
Though BJP MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nishit Pramanik won from Shantipur and Dinhata, respectively, other senior party leaders like Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Babul Supriyo failed to win.



