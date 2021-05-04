Hefazat planned to topple govt: Police

Hefazat-e-Islam leaders were planning to topple the government during the month of Ramadan, instigating its activists to violent demonstrations and arson attacks across the country.

Hefazat-e-Islam wanted to carry out a mayhem like that of 2013 at Shapla Chattar in the capital in the name of protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March. Hefazat-e-Islam also planned massive vandalism across the country in the name of protest in March in the name of saving Islam."

Mahbubur Rahman, Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), made the allegations while talking to journalists at his Mintu Road

office in the capital on Monday.

Top Hefazat leaders disclosed this during interrogation in remand, he said, "We are trying to bring out more related information regarding their plans and activities centring the mayhem in different regions of the country, including Brahmanbaria and Hathazari in Chattogram in March."

Leaders and activists of the so-called non-political organisation have successfully broken down the unity of Tabligh Jamaat, one of the biggest Islamic organisations in the world, after infiltrating the organisation at first in the guise of supporters, and then finally taking control of it.

He said they were interrogating top Hefazat leaders in remand who planned to topple the government.

Informing that Hefazat broke down Tabligh Jamaat's long-practiced unity by using Hefazat's control over a faction of Tabligh, the police official claimed they (Hefazat) had a target of capturing all the non-political Islamic organizations in the country.





