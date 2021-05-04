Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 May, 2021, 5:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hefazat planned to topple govt: Police

Published : Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Hefazat-e-Islam leaders were planning to topple the government during the month of Ramadan, instigating its activists to violent demonstrations and arson attacks across the country.
Hefazat-e-Islam wanted to carry out a mayhem like that of 2013 at Shapla Chattar in the capital in the name of protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March.  Hefazat-e-Islam also planned massive vandalism across the country in the name of protest in March in the name of saving Islam."
Mahbubur Rahman, Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), made the allegations while talking to journalists at his Mintu Road
office in the capital on Monday.
Top Hefazat leaders disclosed this during interrogation in remand, he said, "We are trying to bring out more related information regarding their plans and activities centring the mayhem in different regions of the country, including Brahmanbaria and Hathazari in Chattogram in March."
Leaders and activists of the so-called non-political organisation have successfully broken down the unity of Tabligh Jamaat, one of the biggest Islamic organisations in the world, after infiltrating the organisation at first in the guise of supporters, and then finally taking control of it.
He said they were interrogating top Hefazat leaders in remand who planned to topple the government.
Informing that Hefazat broke down Tabligh Jamaat's long-practiced unity by using Hefazat's control over a faction of Tabligh, the police official claimed they (Hefazat) had a target of capturing all the non-political Islamic organizations in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5
Sundarban fire proving difficult to put out
Oxygen shortages wreck India as cases near 20m
Hefazat planned to topple govt: Police
BIWTA seeks Tk 1,032cr for walkways along 4 rivers surrounding Dhaka
Teachers, staff under MPO to get salary, bonus by May 8
65pc of Bangladeshis lose jobs in Corona: Gallup
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds
Sumon built flats, plots through Bitcoin business
Syria's Assad to face two 'rivals' in May vote
Edible oil prices cut by Tk 3 per litre
Stranded cricket star slams Australia over India travel ban
Man dies falling off tree
ADB launches tax hub to enhance domestic resource mobilization
Toss played role in our defeat in 2nd Test: Mominul
Forex reserves hit record high of over $45 billion
Fire catches Sundarbans
Most Read News
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU following sever respiratory problem
25 killed in Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Harun, six others become Addl DIGs, 63 promoted as SPs
Govt plans to resume public transport services
Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Protect children from smartphone addiction
Man shot dead in Pekua
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft